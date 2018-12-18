SpaceX And Blue Origin To Launch Rockets Within Minutes Of Each Other Tuesday Morning

SpaceX and Blue Origin are headlining a busy day of rocket launches on Tuesday morning, planning to send rockets into space within minutes of each other. And if the weather holds, there will also be two other space launches today.

SpaceX is scheduled to launch a new GPS satellite for the U.S. Air Force sometime after 9:11 a.m. ET; Blue Origin will follow with a NASA payload at 9:30 a.m.

You can watch both of the launches live online — SpaceX has a 26-minute launch window to send its Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, with the live webcast set to begin around 15 minutes before liftoff.

SpaceX will be carrying the first GPS III satellite into medium Earth orbit; it comes from Lockheed Martin, which says the new system will "launch the next generation of connection." Because of the satellite's weight and flight plan, the Falcon 9 will not return for a landing. Instead, it will be sent into the atmosphere to prevent space junk from accumulating in orbit.

The new GPS III satellites are designed to be three times more accurate than the current system, which went into civilian operation in the 1990s. As for how it might affect regular GPS users, the firm says, "our phones will receive an upgraded GPS signal from this satellite by the end of 2019."

Vice President Mike Pence will attend the SpaceX launch in Florida.

Blue Origin has targeted 9:30 a.m. ET to launch its New Shepard rocket for a suborbital flight from its facility in West Texas, in the tenth mission for the reusable rocket system.

Blue Origin's New Shepard (named for astronaut Alan Shepard) will carry nine different NASA-sponsored research and experimental projects that have come from five colleges and several agencies and engineering firm Controlled Dynamics.

After those two high-profile launches, two other missions will take off later on Tuesday. The first comes from Arianespace, which will launch a Soyuz rocket from the spaceport in French Guiana to carry a French defense and intelligence imaging satellite designated CSO-1 into orbit. That's scheduled for at 11:37 a.m. ET.

The final launch of the day is planned to take place in California, where the United Launch Alliance will send a Delta IV Heavy rocket up from Vandenberg Air Force Base at 8:57 p.m. ET. It will carry a U.S. National Reconnaissance Office satellite called the NROL- 71, which the Air Force says will help to give "innovative overhead intelligence systems for national security."

