Spring Fund Drive: By the Numbers

By 13 minutes ago

Before we dive into lots of facts and figures, let’s just say this:  YOU DID IT.  Thanks to your donations, large and small, we met our Spring Fund Drive Goal! Here’s how:

  • 205 BRAND-NEW members!  (Plus scads of re-joining members.)
  • 493 Sustainers!  (SQUEE! We’re ridiculously excited about how powerfully you supported this brand-new program.)
  •  EVERY CHALLENGE MET!  (Adding $10,000 to our fund drive bottom line.)
  • Over 1,700 pledges!  (That’s lots.)
  • Total Raised:  $251,458: 101% of Goal!  (That’s a WHOLE lot.)

Along the way we had some fun, thanks to a number of businesses and individuals that supported Public Radio Tulsa by offering giveaways.  Congrats to the winners, and thank you for YOUR support:

  • Chamber Music Tulsa Tickets:  Lee Ann from Tulsa
  • Tulsa Ballet Tickets:  Charles from Tulsa
  • Tulsa Symphony Orchestra Tickets:  Anne and Greg from Bixby
  •  Michael Bublé Tickets + Dinner for Four to The Chalkboard Restaurant: Susan from Tulsa, and Connie from Tulsa
  • Dinner for Four to Living Kitchen Farm & Dairy:  Mark from Tulsa
  • One-Hour Consultation with Paul James:  Katie from Coweta
  • Tour & Tasting for Ten at Heirloom Rustic Ales:  Jason from Tulsa

And of course, deep thanks to our challengers: our contributing members whose challenges encouraged all of us to pledge, and whose donations contributed significantly to this drive’s success:  The Curry Family Foundation, Paige Martin and Paul Clear, Dr. Lars Freisberg, and our anonymous challengers.

The next time you tune in, listen for your spring contribution, hard at work.  And thank you for being part of the community of Public Radio Tulsa contributors.  

