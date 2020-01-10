Spring Storms Then Harsh Winter Weather Ahead

Here is your one stop location for information you need concerning our severe weather threat in Green Country.
- Click here for the latest weather radar information from the Oklahoma Mesonet
- At this link you will find the latest severe weather watches and warnings for all of Oklahoma.
- For a discussion on the severe weather threat from the Tulsa National Weather Service office.
- The latest information from the National Storms Prediction Center can be found here.
- To download the Red Cross Tornado App use this link.
- Power Outages from Public Service Company of Oklahoma.
- Timely information from the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management can be found here.
At Public Radio Tulsa, we bring you the latest severe weather bulletins from the National Weather Service LIVE as the warnings are issued.