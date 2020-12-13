Spy Novelist John Le Carré Dies At 89

John le Carré, the British spy novelist behind dozens of works including The Spy Who Came in from the Cold and Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, has died at 89 in Cornwall, England.

Le Carré, whose real name was David Cornwell, died of pneumonia on the evening of Dec. 12, according to a statement from his publisher.

"John le Carré was an undisputed giant of English literature. He defined the Cold War era and fearlessly spoke truth to power in the decades that followed," said Jonny Geller, CEO of The Curtis Brown Group and le Carré's agent. "I represented David for almost 15 years. I have lost a mentor, an inspiration and most important, a friend. We will not see his like again."

Le Carré is survived by his wife, four sons, fourteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

