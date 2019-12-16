Related Program: 
ST Medical Monday: A Timely Focus on Elder Law

  • Aired on Monday, December 16th.
As many of us return home for the holidays, we might see certain signs that our parents are not only aging but also, perhaps, are in declining health. What are those signs, and what should we do if we see them? Our guest has some answers. He's Tulsa-based attorney Todd Whatley, and he's with the Oklahoma Elder Law Group. Elder law, as noted at the National Elder Law Foundation website, is "the legal practice of counseling and representing older persons and persons with special needs, and their representatives, about the legal aspects of health and long-term care: planning, public benefits, surrogate decision-making, legal capacity, and the conservation, disposition, and administration of estates, and the implementation of their decisions concerning such matters."

