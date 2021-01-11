Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

ST Medical Monday: "The What to Eat When Cookbook"

By 1 hour ago
  • Aired on Monday, January 11th.
    Aired on Monday, January 11th.

Our guest is Dr. Michael Roizen, the bestselling author and Chief Wellness Officer at the Cleveland Clinic. He's also the co-author of "The What to Eat When Cookbook," which is just out, and which builds upon a previous (and very popular) guidebook that he co-wrote called "What to Eat When." In both volumes, Dr. Roizen points out that **when** we eat (that is, what time of day) is actually crucial to the link between a healthy diet and healthy living. It's also crucial to disease prevention, better overall mental/physical performance, and a longer life. As Dr. Roizen says on our program, citing an old expression: "It's about eating breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, and dinner like a pauper." Now comes this new cookbook, which offers 125 tasty recipes by which readers can put this lesson into practice.

Tags: 
Cookbooks
Cooking and Cuisine
Vegetarian Cooking
Health
Fitness and Exercise
Personal Health and Well-Being
Medical Research
Health Care
Hospitals
Nonfiction
Diets and Eating Habits
Food
John Henning Schumann
Aging
Nutritional Regulations and Requirements
Nutrition and Healthy Eating
Diabetes
Junk Food
Medical Schools

Related Content

"Simple Recipes and Nutrition Tips for Emotional Balance" (Encore Presentation)

By Jan 18, 2018

(Note: This interview originally appeared in September of last year.) We offer a discussion about how what we eat affects not only our health and our mental state, but also our emotional disposition -- how food affects mood, as it were. Our guest is Dr. Leslie Korn, an expert in this regard. She's a clinician specializing in mental health nutrition and integrative medicine, and her newest book, just out, is "The Good Mood Kitchen." Dr.

"Eating on the Wild Side: The Missing Link to Optimum Health"

By Jul 17, 2014

Buying local and frequenting farmers' markets continue to be very popular pursuits, and for obvious reasons. But what's the best strategy for navigating the produce section of your average supermarket? Our guest on ST is Jo Robinson, an investigative journalist who lives (and often "grows her own") on Vashon Island, Washington, and who specializes in science and health.

"A History of How We Cook and Eat" (Encore presentation.)

By Rich Fisher Mar 21, 2013

(Please note: This interview originally aired in November of last year.) On this installment of ST, a fascinating book about culture, cuisine, customs, cutlery, crockery, and civilization itself.

StudioTulsa Medical Monday: "How Not to Die" (Encore Presentation)

By Nov 28, 2016

(Note: This show originally aired back in April.) It's a straightforward fact, yet it's also frequently overlooked or dismissed: the great majority of premature deaths in this country can be prevented through changes in diet and lifestyle. Now comes a bestselling book that describes these changes while also explaining how such nutritional modifications can sometimes do more for us than prescription meds, other pharmaceuticals, and surgical procedures. Our guest is Dr. Michael Greger, author of "How Not to Die: Discover the Foods Scientifically Proven to Prevent and Reverse Disease." As Dr.

Medieval Pork Pie A Hit In 'Morning Edition' Contest

By editor Jul 3, 2012

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And before kicking off Pie Week, MORNING EDITION sponsored a pie contest here in the office. One of our winners was science editor Maria Godoy, who baked a medieval pork pie.

Amazon Book List Reveals What's Hot In American Regional Cuisine

By editor Apr 29, 2014

From upstate New York's heirloom veggie craze to the Pacific Northwest's baking boom, regional fare is taking off.

But with zillions of cookbooks coming out every year, how do you figure out which culinary jewels will be worth your precious time and shelf space?

Amazon, that giant aggregator of all things, breaks down about 500 regional cookbooks into manageable bites by curating what it considers the best of its vast collection.