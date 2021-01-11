ST Medical Monday: "The What to Eat When Cookbook"

Our guest is Dr. Michael Roizen, the bestselling author and Chief Wellness Officer at the Cleveland Clinic. He's also the co-author of "The What to Eat When Cookbook," which is just out, and which builds upon a previous (and very popular) guidebook that he co-wrote called "What to Eat When." In both volumes, Dr. Roizen points out that **when** we eat (that is, what time of day) is actually crucial to the link between a healthy diet and healthy living. It's also crucial to disease prevention, better overall mental/physical performance, and a longer life. As Dr. Roizen says on our program, citing an old expression: "It's about eating breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, and dinner like a pauper." Now comes this new cookbook, which offers 125 tasty recipes by which readers can put this lesson into practice.