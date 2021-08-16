ST Medical Monday: "What Should Hang on the Walls of a Hospital?"

Ever happen to look at a painting on the wall of some hospital and wonder: "Who chose THIS picture? And why is it hanging HERE?" Our guest on ST Medical Monday is the London-based writer Lou Stoppard, who writes about style, trends, and culture for The New Yorker Magazine and other publications. She joins us to discuss her latest New Yorker article, which is titled "What Should Hang on the Walls of a Hospital?" (You can find this article here.) As the subtitle of this fascinating piece notes: "Patient advocates agree on the palliative effects of art. But they differ on what that art should look like."