Related Program: 
StudioTulsa

ST Medical Monday: "What Should Hang on the Walls of a Hospital?"

By 1 hour ago
  • Aired on Monday, August 16th.
    Aired on Monday, August 16th.
    Photo via Corian.com

Ever happen to look at a painting on the wall of some hospital and wonder: "Who chose THIS picture? And why is it hanging HERE?" Our guest on ST Medical Monday is the London-based writer Lou Stoppard, who writes about style, trends, and culture for The New Yorker Magazine and other publications. She joins us to discuss her latest New Yorker article, which is titled "What Should Hang on the Walls of a Hospital?" (You can find this article here.) As the subtitle of this fascinating piece notes: "Patient advocates agree on the palliative effects of art. But they differ on what that art should look like."

Tags: 
Hospitals
Art
Art Criticism
Health Care
Emotional Health
Palliative Care
The New Yorker Magazine
Painting (Fine Arts)
Design
John Henning Schumann
Art Collecting and Collectors
American Art
Hospice Care
American Culture
Popular Culture
Creativity
Psychology
American Journalism
Journalism
Medical Research
Art Therapy

Related Content

In Art For The Blind, Touching Exhibits Is Mandatory

By editor Feb 14, 2015

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

"God's Hotel: A Doctor, a Hospital, and a Pilgrimage to the Heart of Medicine"

By Rich Fisher Apr 17, 2013

Our guest on ST is Dr. Victoria Sweet, an Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, and a prize-winning historian. Dr. Sweet practiced medicine for twenty years at Laguna Honda Hospital in San Francisco --- and she's just published a book about this remarkable facility, and about her time there, and, indeed, about the state of health care in America today. This new book, just out from Riverhead Trade, is called "God's Hotel: A Doctor, a Hospital, and a Pilgrimage to the Heart of Medicine." As we read of this book (and of this place) at Dr.

A New Museum Confidential Podcast: "The Right to Fail"

By Mar 5, 2018
The Boston Globe

On this edition of StudioTulsa, we are pleased to present another installment of Museum Confidential: The Podcast. This podcast -- the 11th in the series, and which is just being posted today -- is called "The Right to Fail: Getting to Know The Museum of Bad Art." It features an interesting conversation with Louise Sacco, the so-called Permanent Acting Interim Executive Director of MOBA (a/k/a The Museum of Bad Art).

A Museum Confidential Podcast: The Underground Musuem in Los Angeles

By Jan 14, 2019

On this episode of StudioTulsa, we offer another installment in our ongoing series of Museum Confidential podcasts, which are created twice a month by Jeff Martin of Philbrook Museum and our own Scott Gregroy. This time out, we learn about The Underground Musuem in Los Angeles, which was founded just a few years ago and has grown considerably in terms of recognition, reputation, influence, and importance. Indeed, it continues to grow in all of these ways. Our guest is the director of this museum, Megan Steinman.

Treating Saudi Arabian Jihadists With Art Therapy

By Deborah Amos Apr 5, 2015

There are golf carts and palm trees and an Olympic-sized pool at the Mohammed Bin Naif Counseling and Care Center, a sprawling complex on the outskirts of Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh.

Once a holiday resort, the walled compound still looks like one — and not a rehabilitation center for convicted terrorists.

In the past year, the country has expanded counter-terrorism laws that make it illegal for Saudis to fight in Syria and Iraq. The kingdom has also expanded the terrorism rehab centers.