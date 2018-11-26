Related Program: 
ST Presents Museum Confidential: The World-Famous Crochet Museum

On this installment of StudioTulsa, we offer another edition of our ongoing Museum Confidential podcast, which is co-created twice monthly by Public Radio Tulsa and Philbrook Museum of Art. This time around, MC visits California's High Desert with its roving correspondent, Preston Poe (of The Preston Poe Show podcast). As we often say, there are many kinds of museums.... One of them is a tiny, refurbished photo-processing booth located in Joshua Tree, which is now dedicated entirely to crochet. The museum's founder, as you'll hear, knows how to spin a yarn or two. And rightly so.

 

Art Collecting and Collectors
American Art
Arts and Crafts
Museum Confidential
Preston Poe
Jeff Martin
Scott Gregory
Podcasts
Art
Art History
Art Criticism
California
Philbrook Museum of Art

