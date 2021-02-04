Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

"To Start a War: How the Bush Administration Took America into Iraq" (Encore)

By 51 minutes ago
  • Aired on Wednesday, February 3rd.
    Aired on Wednesday, February 3rd.

(Note: This interview originally aired back in August.) Robert Draper is our guest; he is a writer at large for The New York Times Magazine and a contributing writer to National Geographic. His past books include the bestselling "Dead Certain: The Presidency of George W. Bush." His latest book, which he tells us about, is "To Start a War: How the Bush Administration Took America into Iraq." As was noted of this work by The Los Angeles Times: "The serial mistruths, mistakes, and misperceptions about Iraq's supposed weapons of mass destruction and alleged support for Al Qaeda are laid out in devastating detail in Robert Draper's authoritative new book.... Draper has written a compelling narrative of just how calamitous an ideology-first approach to fact-finding can be in the White House, and why Americans were so badly deluded.... The most comprehensive account yet of that smoldering wreck of foreign policy, one that haunts us today."

Tags: 
George W. Bush
September 11th (9/11/01)
terrorism
War in Afghanistan
Iraq
The Middle East
Foreign Affairs
US Foreign Policy
Political Scandals
Military History
US Military
American Journalism
Writers on Writing

Related Content

"The Mirror Test: America at War in Iraq and Afghanistan"

By Jun 30, 2016

On this installment of StudioTulsa, we speak by phone with John Kael Weston, who represented the United States for more than a decade as a State Department official. Weston has a new book out -- part memoir, part critique, part military history, and part geo-political reportage -- which he discusses with us today. It's called  "The Mirror Test: America at War in Iraq and Afghanistan." As was noted by The Washington Post: "As a former Foreign Service officer, Weston is perfectly positioned to provide a different perspective on these wars' sometimes-particular complexities....

A Look Back: The Beginning Of The War In Iraq

By editor Dec 3, 2011

December marks the beginning of the end of the U.S. war in Iraq.

The withdrawal has already begun as hundreds of U.S. troops are leaving Iraq every day; military vehicles, personnel and weapons are being shipped out of the country, and by Dec. 31, all U.S. troops will be gone after a conflict that started nearly a decade ago.

After A Surge Of Violence, The Threat Of A New Civil War In Iraq

By editor Jun 20, 2013

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NEAL CONAN, HOST:

This is TALK OF THE NATION. I'm Neal Conan.

Obama: 'War In Iraq Is Over'; All Troops Will Withdraw By Year's End

By editor Oct 21, 2011

President Obama announced today that the war in Iraq was over.

"After nearly nine years, the long war in Iraq will come to an end by the end of this year," the president said. President Obama said he talked to Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki earlier today and they were both in complete agreement about how to proceed. Obama said that "as promised" by the end of the year all troops will withdraw from the country.

'Eat The Apple' Is A Brilliant And Barbed Memoir Of The Iraq War

By Feb 26, 2018

Matt Young enlisted in the Marines in 2005 on impulse. He was 18 years old, and hours before he walked into the recruitment center, he'd gotten drunk and crashed his car into a fire hydrant. Young knew he needed direction in life and thought that becoming a Marine would help him to quickly "man up."

'Redeployment' Explores Iraq War's Physical And Psychic Costs

By editor Nov 20, 2014

In his short story collection, former Marine Phil Klay takes his experience in Iraq and clarifies it, lucidly tracing the moral, political and psychological curlicues of Operation Iraqi Freedom. On Wednesday, he won the National Book Award for fiction for the collection.

This review originally aired March 26, 2014.