State Ag Board Sidesteps Chicken House Rules

The state legislature will get the task of deciding industrial chicken house locations. The Oklahoma Agriculture Board, today sidestepped a spacing plan for the large corporate operations.

A set back proposal had called for the houses to be at least:

150-feet from a highway.

¼ mile from an occupied home.

½ mile from a school.

Residents in the Grand Lake area have complained about a proliferation of corporate chicken growers that have moved into the area. There are health-and-environmental concerns, like fear the chicken waste run-off will find its way into eastern Oklahoma lakes, streams and rivers.