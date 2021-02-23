State Asking Residents, Governments To Report Storm-Related Damage For Federal Aid Request

State officials are asking Oklahomans and county, municipal and tribal governments to report damages caused and costs incurred during the recent winter weather emergency to support requests for further federal aid.

"Last week's federal emergency declaration was a great first step to help our communities with costs associated with sheltering and mass care," said Oklahoma Director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Mark Gower at a Monday press conference. "Unfortunately, the declaration does not provide assistance to home owners and renters who are dealing with the damages to their homes from this winter storm."

"That's why we're working to build a case with FEMA and the White House, and through the governor's support, to request additional assistance for Oklahomans across the state," Gower said.

DEMHS has established an online portal for residents to report flooding from broken pipes; power surges that caused damage to furnaces, electrical systems and major appliances; number of days without gas, water and/or electricity; number of days displaced by the storm; and injuries sustained due to the storm.

In addition, Gower said cities, counties, tribal governments and state agencies should report storm-related costs to the state in order for Gov. Kevin Stitt to request more federal aid for those entities.

On Wednesday, Stitt requested a federal disaster declaration from President Joe Biden, which was granted that day. On Thursday, Stitt issued a statement thanking Biden "for his swift action to grant our request and make federal resources available to Oklahomans. We will continue to leverage all resources as we recover from this storm.”
 

