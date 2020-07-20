State Board Of Ed To Discuss Possibility Of Mask Requirement For Schools

By 1 hour ago
  • State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister in a weekly COVID update posted to Youtube.
    State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister in a weekly COVID update posted to Youtube.
    Oklahoma State Department of Education.

At a meeting scheduled for Thursday, the Oklahoma State Board of Education is expected to discuss the possibility of implementing a mask requirement for schools that reopen for in-person learning this fall.

Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, who heads the State Department of Education, said a system is still being developed, but that a policy would likely be tiered, with recommendations or requirements based upon the status of a school's community on Oklahoma's color-coded COVID Alert System.

"From just a recommendation at a certain level, to a full all-students, or closure of schools if it is in a highly volatile color code that represents dangerous spread," Hofmeister said in a weekly COVID update posted to Youtube.

Hofmeister said that relatively poor overall health outcomes in Oklahoma compared to other states makes it even more imperative to get a mask policy right.

"We have more children who have asthma, diabetes, and other comorbities," Hofmeister said. "We also have teachers who also have poor health conditions that would make them more susceptible, but also the average age of the teacher places more of our teachers in harm's way should they contract the virus."

Following the state's first coronavirus pediatric death, of a 13-year-old girl in Comanche County, Hofmeister issued a statement calling mask wearing "a small sacrifice for the sake of saving lives."

Some Tulsa-area districts, including Union and Jenks, have announced mask requirements as part of their return plans for the fall.

Tags: 
Joy Hofmeister
Oklahoma State Board of Education
oklahoma state department of education
COVID-19
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Related Content

Following Child's COVID Death, Hofmeister Says Schools Won't Reopen Unless Oklahomans Wear Masks

By Jul 13, 2020
KWGS News File photo

Following the state's first known coronavirus-related death of a child, the head of the Oklahoma State Department of Education said Sunday that schools will not be able to reopen unless Oklahomans do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19. 

“Students need to learn. We want schools to reopen this fall, but for that to happen, it is critical that Oklahomans take decisive actions now to mitigate spread of the virus," said Joy Hofmeister, State Superintendent of Public Instruction, in a statement.

Oklahoma Teachers Look for Answers to Pandemic Questions with New Year a Month Away

By Jul 9, 2020
Wikipedia

A month out from the first day of school, a pair of teachers turned state representatives have taken thousands of teachers’ questions about how this fall will work to the State Department of Education.

Rep. Melissa Provenzano (D-Tulsa) said federal plans aside, many Oklahoma teachers are waiting to hear from their own districts about how they'll deal with the coronavirus.

State Department Of Education Head Says Schools Not Included In Governor's Reopen Plan

By Apr 23, 2020
Chris Polansky

While Oklahoma prepares to reopen certain businesses following mandated closures meant to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, the head of the Oklahoma State Department of Education said on Thursday that students, parents and teachers shouldn't take that to mean schools will be reopening any time soon.

"It is not to pertain to the reopening of schools," State Superintendent of Instruction Joy Hofmeister said of Governor Kevin Stitt's announcement that parts of Oklahoma's economy will begin to reopen on April 24th. 