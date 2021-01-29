State Chooses For-Profit Companies To Manage Expanded Medicaid Program

The state of Oklahoma has chosen the companies that will manage the state's expanded Medicaid program.

"The Secretary of Health and Mental Health and Oklahoma Health Care Authority CEO, Kevin Corbett, will announce the selected managed care organizations who will assist OHCA in implementing a comprehensive managed care delivery system for certain SoonerCare members," the state said in a Thursday press release. "The managed care program will be known as SoonerSelect."

Corbett, Gov. Kevin Stitt, state Sen. Kim David (R-Porter), and Oklahoma Department of Human Services Child Welfare Director Dr. Deborah Shropshire are expected to speak at a press conference at 2:00 p.m. Friday.

On Tuesday, the OHCA board approved spending up to $2.1 billion on contracts next fiscal year with managed care organizations (MCOs), despite opposition from hospital and health care associations including the Oklahoma State Medical Association, the Oklahoma Pharmacists Association and the Oklahoma Dental Association.

Many lawmakers oppose the MCO model. At the end of a budget hearing Monday afternoon, House Appropriations and Budget Health Subcommittee Chair Marcus McEntire (R-Duncan) urged Corbett to work with lawmakers rather than force through managed care.

"We don’t want to be obstructionist here, but we will if we have to be," McEntire said.