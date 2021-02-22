State Expands Vaccine Eligibility To Teachers, School Staff, Adults With Comorbidities

The Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday opened COVID-19 vaccinations to an expanded group including adults with comorbidities, teachers and school staff.

“Our goal is to make sure that every Oklahoma teacher and staff member who wants the COVID-19 vaccine can get it by spring break this year,” said State Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye at a Monday morning news conference from an IMMY Labs vaccine site in Norman. “We are working hard to collaborate with individual districts across the state on the best way to vaccinate their staff, so we ask teachers and staff to please watch for vaccine news from your district over the next couple weeks.”

Frye said they intend to vaccinate 60,000 pre-K-through-12 faculty and school staff "in the next couple of weeks."

"I am so grateful that teachers and school staff have been prioritized to begin receiving this vaccine, and I encourage all Oklahomans to take that vaccine as soon as they are offered this," said State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister.

Adults with comorbidities also became eligible to schedule vaccine appointments Monday.

The state vaccine scheduler portal is online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.