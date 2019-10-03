State Gets (Another) Real ID Extension

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety announced it has been notified the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has granted the state's REAL ID extension through September 18, 2020.

This means the federal government will continue to recognize Oklahoma driver's licenses and ID cards for flying on commercial airlines or entering federal facilities until that time.

Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005 to make driver's licenses more difficult to forge. Oklahoma legislators in 2007 passed a bill preventing the state from meeting provisions of the act.

Lawmakers in 2017 passed legislation that was signed by Governor Mary Fallin, which allowed state officials to begin work on building a compliant system that includes training DPS employees and tag agents and updating the department's entire system.