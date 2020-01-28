State Health Department Investigating Possible Coronavirus Cases in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health wants to test two people in the state for coronavirus.

The people are considered "under investigation," meaning they are not cases of the illness that has spread rapidly in China but their travel history, exposure history and symptoms are similar to people with coronavirus.

OSDH is trying to coordinate testing for the two individuals. They have not been identified, and no demographic information about them has been made available.

Oklahoma health officials say even if there were a confirmed case of coronavirus in the state, the risk to the general public is low.

"We want to assure the public that this is something we are monitoring and are prepared to respond," said OSDH State Epidemiologist Laurence Burnsed. "This is a rapidly evolving situation that we continue to follow and provide updates to our healthcare provider partners as circumstances warrant."

Five cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the U.S. so far. People who have recently traveled to Wuhan, China, or have been in contact with someone who has are urged to seek medical care if they develop respiratory or flu-like symptoms.