State Leaders Cut Ribbon For Pandemic Center, New Public Health Lab

By 21 minutes ago

State officials held a ribbon cutting Thursday at the Oklahoma Pandemic Center for Innovation and Excellence in Stillwater.

The center was announced in October, and its more rural location was always the plan. State Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur said human and animal health are closely related because of diseases that jump from animals to humans or that affect food supplies.

"By leveraging our state’s expertise and global relationships in animal and agricultural science, we can greatly improve our ability to respond to new diseases and public health threats as they arise," Arthur said.

Gov. Kevin Stitt believes the pandemic center will draw top researchers and make Oklahoma more competitive for grants.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye said the facility will also play an immediate role in the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is where we’ll be able to sequence COVID-19 strains to be on the front lines of seeing where this virus is going and how we can combat it. This is where we’ll be a part of developing future vaccines and predicting pandemics before they spread far and wide," Frye said.

Oklahoma State Medical Association President Doctor George Monks said the group takes no issue with having the pandemic center in Stillwater, but there are a host of concerns with Stitt's decision to also relocate the state’s public health lab there from Oklahoma City.

"One of the most pressing issues is that this relocation is going to result in a huge decrease in the institutional knowledge during a time when we need it most, and many of these public health lab’s experienced employees have indicated they’re not willing to move to Stillwater," Monks said.

The Oklahoma Public Employees Association and state lawmakers have said there’s no reason to move the public health lab without the legislature weighing in, especially with the project costing tens of millions of dollars.

They also say Stillwater is too out of the way and disconnected from major medical centers to house the public health lab.

Tags: 
Oklahoma Pandemic Center for Innovation and Excellence
Public Health
Lance Frye
Governor Stitt

Related Content

Oklahoma Health Officials Plan To Enter Agreement With Nonprofit For Public Health Lab Management

By Catherine Sweeney & Kassie McClung Dec 11, 2020
Jackie Fortier / StateImpact Oklahoma

The Frontier’s Kassie McClung and StateImpact Oklahoma collaborated on this story.

Contractors could soon manage the Oklahoma Public Health Laboratory, Interim Commissioner of Health Lance Frye told employees this week.

Additionally, health officials confirmed to The Frontier and StateImpact that the plan now includes temporarily moving portions of the lab into trailers while renovations to the interim facility are underway.

Oklahoma Opening Pandemic Center in Stillwater and Moving Public Health Lab There

By Oct 7, 2020
Courtesy

State officials announce they’re establishing the Oklahoma Pandemic Center for Innovation and Excellence in Stillwater, and the state’s public health laboratory will move there with it.

The center’s focus will be bringing together state and tribal, public and private, and urban and rural resources so researchers can get ahead of the next potential infectious disease outbreak.

Stitt Administration Choosing To No Longer Receive Weekly White House Coronavirus Task Force Reports

By Dec 29, 2020
White House coronavirus task force

Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Oklahoma State Department of Health, or OSDH, will no longer make publicly available weekly reports for the state prepared by the White House coronavirus task force.

The Center for Public Integrity reported on Dec. 17 that the reports, previously automatically sent each week to all 50 states, are now available only by request.