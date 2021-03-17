State Makes Changes To COVID-19 Data Reporting

The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Wednesday it is changing how it reports COVID-19 data going forward.

"After a year of reporting daily numbers in many categories, with cases, deaths and hospitalizations all trending downward, and vaccination continuing to trend upward, we believe now is a good time to switch to weekly reporting. Data transparency has been and will continue to be important to OSDH, no matter the cadence of reporting," Deputy State Epidemiologist Joli Stone said in a statement.

Dashboard data at coronavirus.health.ok.gov will now be updated weekly, on Wednesdays.

The count of vaccine doses administered will come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's published total, which includes shots given through federal entities, like Indian Health Service. The number of vaccine doses allocated to the state has been removed from the dashboard.

The state dashboard will now show a total case count and seven-day average from the CDC COVID tracker as well as the deaths from the CDC's statistics system.

The state's epidemiology report and alert map will also be released on Wednesdays going forward.