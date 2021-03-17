State Makes Changes To COVID-19 Data Reporting

The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Wednesday it is changing how it reports COVID-19 data going forward.

"After a year of reporting daily numbers in many categories, with cases, deaths and hospitalizations all trending downward, and vaccination continuing to trend upward, we believe now is a good time to switch to weekly reporting. Data transparency has been and will continue to be important to OSDH, no matter the cadence of reporting," Deputy State Epidemiologist Joli Stone said in a statement.

Dashboard data at coronavirus.health.ok.gov will now be updated weekly, on Wednesdays.

The count of vaccine doses administered will come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's published total, which includes shots given through federal entities, like Indian Health Service. The number of vaccine doses allocated to the state has been removed from the dashboard.

The state dashboard will now show a total case count and seven-day average from the CDC COVID tracker as well as the deaths from the CDC's statistics system.

The state's epidemiology report and alert map will also be released on Wednesdays going forward.

Related Content

Muscogee (Creek) Nation Plans Late March COVID Vaccination Clinic At Expo Square

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation and Indian Health Service will hold a 4,000 dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Tulsa next weekend.

Shots will be given March 26 and 27 in a four-lane drive-thru at the fairgrounds’ River Spirit Expo Center.

"So, we’re taking all Native Americans 18 years and older, non-Native American family members and caregivers of the Native household," said Muscogee (Creek) Nation Department of Health Director of Environment of Care and Emergency Management Kami Willis.

Survey: Construction Industry Feeling Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic

Oklahoma builders are more likely than the rest of the country to have projects delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

According to a new survey from the Associated General Contractors of America, 71% of firms nationwide are seeing project delays or disruptions. Here in Oklahoma, 82% of firms surveyed said that’s the case.

COVID Update: New Cases Continue Slow Decline, Hospitalizations Up Slightly

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Tuesday 232 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 433,025.

Tulsa County had 34 of Tuesday's cases. Its total now stands at 72,039, second to Oklahoma County. At the time this story was published, the state health department had not updated Oklahoma County's total.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, which shows the trend in infections, fell from 519 to 513. The record of 4,256 was set Jan. 13. It has remained under 1,000 since Feb. 19.