State To Open COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments To Remaining Phase 2 Individuals

By 30 minutes ago

Credit Oklahoma State Department of Health

State health officials shared more good news Friday on the COVID-19 vaccination front.

"Now that there are three vaccines available and our overall supply is steadily increasing, we are ready to open up vaccine appointments for the remaining priority groups outlined in phase two of our state’s vaccination plan," Deputy State Health Commissioner Keith Reed said during a virtual media.

Appointments will open Monday for the remaining phase two priority groups. Those include staff and residents of congregate settings like shelters and prisons, public health support staff, and many elected officials — a total of more than 21,000 people.

Reed said the state has made good progress toward its goal of offering vaccines to 89,000 teachers and staff in pre-K through 12 schools by spring break.

"We’re also well ahead of the goal set by President Biden earlier this week to vaccinate teachers by the end of March. This is a crucial step to ensure the safest in-person learning environment possible for our students and staff," Reed said.

Reed said progress is good, but there’s been a slight decrease in demand for vaccination appointments, possibly because newly eligible Oklahomans are waiting to give those they think need a vaccine more time to get one. Reed said when it’s your turn, make an appointment.

"This is kind of a metric that we watch, and we look to see are all of our appointments filling up, how quickly are they filling up? That helps us to understand how quickly we need to move to the next groups, because the majority of Oklahomans are still on the waiting list," Reed said.

Counting state and federal sources, almost 1.2 million vaccines have been administered in Oklahoma to date, with more than 426,000 people completing a two-dose series.

Vaccines could be available to phase three individuals sometime in April. Almost 1 million teachers and staff at colleges and universities, technical schools, and child care settings are in phase three, along with 1.5 million Oklahomans considered essential workers.

Health care workers, first responders, adults 65 and older, pre-K through 12th grade teachers and staff, and adults with certain health conditions are currently eligible for appointments through the state's portal, vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.

Tags: 
Vaccines
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Related Content

Oklahoma City Archdiocese: All Three Available COVID-19 Vaccines Morally Acceptable

By Mar 4, 2021
Archdiocese of Oklahoma City

As a few Catholic leaders across the country express hesitation or outright disavow the newly approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the head of the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City said Thursday that the church encourages Oklahoma Catholics to get any of the currently approved vaccines as soon as they can.

Chickasaw Nation Expands Vaccine Eligibility To Educators And Their Families

By Mar 3, 2021
Chickasaw Nation

The Chickasaw Nation has begun offering COVID-19 vaccination appointments to educators and their families, regardless of tribal citizenship.

Oklahoma Passes 1 Million Vaccine Doses Administered

By & Mar 1, 2021
Oklahoma City Area Indian Health Service

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — More than 1 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Oklahoma, state health officials announced on Friday.