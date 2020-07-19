State Posts Lowest Number of New COVID Cases in More Than a Month

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Sunday 209 new cases of COVID-19, raising the state's total to 25,265.

It was the lowest tally of new cases since 186 were reported on June 15. The number of new cases reported typically drops over weekends.

Tulsa County had 42 of Sunday's new cases. Its state-leading total is now at 6,285. Oklahoma County is 14 cases behind. Cleveland County has the third-most cases in the state with 1,678.

No deaths were reported Sunday.

COVID-19 has officially killed 451 Oklahomans. Tulsa County has 84 deaths, most in the state.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, a measure of the trend in new infections, declined for the first time in two weeks on Sunday, dipping to 719, down from 754 on Saturday.

Tulsa County's seven-day average declined from 177 to 169.

Statewide, hospitalizations were at 547 as of Friday evening, with 232 in intensive care units. The total number hospitalized was 57 fewer than at the end of Thursday. The state reported 17% of adult ICU beds statewide are currently available.

There were 124 Oklahomans hospitalized on June 1, the day Oklahoma moved to phase three of Gov. Kevin Stitt's reopening plan. A record 638 people were hospitalized Wednesday.

The state has stopped publicly reporting disaggregated hospital bed data.

According to the Tulsa Health Department, local hospitalizations continue to decline but are still high, with 104 people hospitalized at last count. Tulsa County hit a high of 116 hospitalizations on July 8 and 9. Local hospitalization numbers are frequently changed based on new information.

Over the course of the pandemic, 2,388 Oklahomans have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

The state health department reported on Sunday 280 additional patients as recovered from COVID-19, raising that total to 19,466. Patients are considered recovered if they did not die, are not currently hospitalized and it has been at least 14 days since their symptoms began. The state has 5,348 active cases.

In Tulsa County, 62 additional patients are considered to have recovered for a total of 4,960, leaving the county with 1,241 active cases, a decrease of 20 from Saturday.

Overall, the state's percentage of positive tests is 5.8%. Nearly 10.3% of 10,903 tests reported at the end of Friday were positive.