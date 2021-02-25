State Says More Than Half Of Oklahoma Seniors Have Received At Least One Vaccine Dose

By 30 minutes ago
  • Frances Watland receives the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oklahoma City on Dec. 22.
    Frances Watland receives the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oklahoma City on Dec. 22.
    Gov. Kevin Stitt

More than half of Oklahomans ages 65 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state health department.

Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed said at a virtual press briefing on Thursday that 53% of that age group had received at least one shot.

More than a quarter million Oklahomans in total have received the full series, Reed said.

Between the state, tribes, Indian Health Service and the federal Veterans Administration, more than 935,000 doses have been given in Oklahoma, Reed said.

"We are approaching one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Oklahoma," Reed said. "This is an extraordinary milestone for our state, and shows great progress toward vaccinating all of our eligible citizens."

Reed said federal allocations of Moderna and Pfizer vaccine doses to the state are steadily increasing, and, if approved by the Food and Drug Administration, a Johnson & Johnson vaccine would provide even more doses.

"We are optimistic that it will increase our supply and help us open more access points to the vaccine," Reed said. "There is, of course, a long way to go until all Oklahomans who want the vaccine can receive it, but we moving in the right direction."

As of Wednesday afternoon, Oklahoma ranked 8th in the nation for doses administered per 100,000 residents according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Tags: 
Vaccines
COVID-19
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Related Content

Experts, Officials Say White Oklahomans Getting COVID Vaccine At Double The Rate Of Black Oklahomans

By Feb 24, 2021
Oklahoma House of Representatives

Experts, elected officials and community leaders came together at the Oklahoma Capitol on Wednesday to express concern over the disparity in rates of COVID-19 vaccine administration between Black and white Oklahomans.

"Today, I am calling on the talented public health leaders across this state to increase their outreach efforts to reassure people of color that the vaccine is safe and effective at mitigating the community spread of COVID-19," said Rep. Jason Lowe (D-OKC), who coordinated the press conference.

WH: Oklahoma Top Ten State For Vaccinations, But Also New Cases, Hospitalizations And Deaths

By Feb 19, 2021
The White House

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues its gradual improvement nation- and statewide, Oklahoma remains in the top ten for all four metrics the White House uses to measure outbreak severity.

State Expands Vaccine Eligibility To Teachers, School Staff, Adults With Comorbidities

By Feb 22, 2021
Oklahoma State Department of Education

The Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday opened COVID-19 vaccinations to an expanded group including adults with comorbidities, teachers and school staff.