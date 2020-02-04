State Senate Leaders Respond to Gov. Stitt's Government Reform, Budget Proposals

Gov. Kevin Stitt is eyeing further consolidation of Oklahoma state government, and he has support in the state Senate.

Majority Floor Leader Kim David said combining more agencies will build on work done last year to let the executive branch truly run state government.

"I think it’s really important, and if we can do that consolidation, we’ll get healthier outcomes, our roads will be better and Oklahoma will save a lot of money doing it," David said.

Stitt is proposing mergers like combining the Department of Corrections with the Pardon and Parole Board, and the Department of Transportation with the Turnpike Authority. Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd said she’s cautious but not opposed.

"Governors come in and they want to streamline government, which I think is a noble cause, and I think we need to do it when it needs to be done," Floyd said.

Leaders in both parties are less supportive, however, of Stitt’s request for a centralized health and human services agency by 2022.

"That’s an ongoing discussion. If we can deliver services in a more efficient way where you don’t have to go through five or six hoops, that’s great, but we’ll judge it on its merits once we get it to that point," said Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat.

Floyd said consolidating multiple health agencies into one will be "incredibly complex."

"Just because an agency has 'medical' or 'health care' or something like that in their title of the agency doesn’t mean that they all serve the same purpose," Floyd said.

Floyd said the move could also have the unintended consequence of losing federal funding tied to specific agency missions.

Senate leaders from the different parties also have different views of Oklahoma’s budget. Republican Senate Appropriations Chair Roger Thompson said there’s some good news with an estimated 0.1% increase.

"With oil and gas being down, our revenue is still up. We talk about diversification; we have diversified our economy for that to take place. So, I’m looking forward to a good year," Thompson said.

Stitt has proposed reallocating around $250 million in one-time spending that agencies won’t need again, including socking away another $100 million dollars in savings. Floyd said the state has real needs to address now.

"We’re still not funding education at a proper level. Higher education’s not even being funded at 2008 levels. Health care’s been a huge issue which we finally have acknowledged by saying we do need to expand Medicaid," Floyd said.

Stitt also wants to let voters decide whether to double the cap on annual contributions to and the overall size of Oklahoma’s Rainy Day Fund.