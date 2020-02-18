State Senate Panel Approves Bill Allowing Wrongful Death Suits Against Doctors Who Perform Abortions

The Oklahoma Senate Judiciary Committee advanced a bill Tuesday that would allow wrongful death lawsuits against doctors who perform abortions.

In an unusual step, Committee Chair Julie Daniels allowed two witnesses brought by Sen. David Bullard to speak in favor of Senate Bill 1728.

Maria Banks said when she had an abortion many years ago, information about the procedure was kept from her and she suffered complications afterward, including bleeding and infertility.

"I want justice for women like myself that are deceived by an industry that supports legalized abortion in this nation. They call it safe and legal. There’s nothing safe about it," Banks said.

Cynthia Carney said after being convinced to have an abortion in 1978, she hemorrhaged — a risk she wasn’t told about.

"There’s this lie out there that it’s the relationship between the woman and the doctor. I never saw my doctor. He had a mask on. I’ve never spoke with him. I can’t tell you how many women I’ve heard say that," Carney said.

Hemorrhage occurs after fewer than 1% of abortions, and Oklahoma law passed in the 2000s requires doctors to provide state-issued information that discourages a patient from having an abortion.

SB1728 would allow parents or grandparents to sue a doctor who performs an abortion for wrongful death. Sen. Mary Boren asked how a paternal grandparent might be able to prove standing in such a lawsuit. Bullard said DNA evidence.

"What kind of DNA evidence? From who?" Boren said.

"I think that there would have to be probably some sort of tissue to be able to prove that from the aborted child. So, the evidence on that would be a little more difficult to get in that situation," Bullard said.

Under the bill, doctors would be liable even if a woman were coerced by a third party to have an abortion.

The has also already advanced bills this session to revoke the licenses of doctors who perform an abortion and to effectively ban abortion after six weeks by requiring doctors check for a heartbeat.