State, Tulsa County Post New Daily Highs in COVID-19 Cases

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Monday 1,401 new cases of COVID-19, the most in a single day to date and nearly 200 more than the previous record, set on Sunday.

Oklahoma now has 32,686 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state has added more than 18,500 cases so far this month, with more than 7,200 coming in the past week.

Tulsa County had 355 of Monday's cases, a new high that broke the previous record set July 6 by 94. Tulsa County has 7,912 total cases, second-most in the state. Oklahoma County has the most cases with 8,019.

No deaths were reported Monday. COVID-19 has killed 496 Oklahomans, 90 of them in Tulsa County, the most in the state.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, which shows the trend in infections, rose from 860 to 1,036. That was a new high and the first time the seven-day average has surpassed 1,000 cases. Tulsa County's seven-day average rose from 182 to 197, the second straight day with a new high.

Statewide, 625 people were hospitalized as of Friday evening, three fewer than the day before. Of those hospitalized Thursday, 225 were in intensive care units.

The state reported 17% of its adult ICU beds were available Friday evening. The state has stopped reporting disaggregated hospital bed data.

Tulsa Area Emergency Manager Joe Kralicek on Monday morning told the Tulsa Board of County Commissioners the county had 171 people hospitalized, with 100 in ICU beds. At the time this story was published, Tulsa County had 148 residents hospitalized at last count on July 22. The county's record for hospitalizations was 149 on July 20 and 21.

Over the course of the pandemic, 2,872 Oklahomans have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

The state health department reported 554 additional patients as recovered on Monday, bringing the total to 25,252. Patients are considered to have recovered if they did not die, are not currently hospitalized and it has been at least 14 days since their symptoms began. Symptoms have been reported to linger for several weeks for some individuals.

The state has 6,938 active cases of COVID-19.

Tulsa County has 109 additional residents reported as recovered from COVID-19 for a total of 6,392, leaving the county with 1,430 active cases, an increase of 246.

Overall, the state's positive test rate as last reported on Friday was 6.4%, up from 6.2% the day before. Out of 45,290 tests reported Friday evening, 7.9% were positive.