...Still Yet More Rain

Thunderstorms are expected to develop to the west of the area again this afternoon, and spread east into mainly northeast Oklahoma late this afternoon or this evening. A few of these storms may be severe, with large hail and damaging winds being the main threat. The greatest severe weather potential will be to the north and northwest of Tulsa. Locally heavy rainfall will also be possible with the storms, and this may result in some localized flash flooding. Thunderstorm chances will continue Sunday across parts of northeast Oklahoma, but storm coverage looks to be less than what it will be today. A strong upper level storm system will move across the central Plains Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing more organized thunderstorms, along with a significant severe weather and flooding risk.