Stitt Administration Choosing To No Longer Receive Weekly White House Coronavirus Task Force Reports

Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Oklahoma State Department of Health, or OSDH, will no longer make publicly available weekly reports for the state prepared by the White House coronavirus task force.

The Center for Public Integrity reported on Dec. 17 that the reports, previously automatically sent each week to all 50 states, are now available only by request.

"As of right now, they are not planning to request them going forward," said Hayden Benge, account executive at public relations firm Saxum, which has been contracted to handle COVID-19 communications for the state health department.

"The most recent report we have received from the White House Coronavirus Task Force is posted on the OSDH website," said Jackie Shawnee, chief of communications at OSDH, in a statement. "The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently began publishing daily national COVID-19 information on HealthData.gov which will give Oklahomans a more real-time look at the data.”

While much of the data included in the weekly reports is, as Shawnee noted, now publicly available on a daily basis, the reports also contain specific recommendations tailored to individual states, as well a breakdown of where each state ranks according to metrics including COVID-19 infection rate, hospital admissions and test positivity rate.

A reporter asked Stitt at a Wednesday press conference whether he would be requesting the reports going forward.

"The information is out there, as far as we're concerned," Stitt said. "That's my direction to the health department here locally: We're going to be transparent with every piece of data that we have, give it to Oklahomans, and that's what we've done from the very beginning of this."

In fact, the state initially held the reports close, releasing them publicly only after local officials across Oklahoma expressed surprise and frustration that they were learning about specific federal public health recommendations for their communities via journalists.

The task force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, has seen much of its guidance to Stitt go unheeded. The governor has frequently rejected recommendations included in the reports, which have included the closure of all bars, encouraging Oklahomans to avoid all gatherings with individuals outside their households, business capacity restrictions and a statewide mask mandate.

In July, Stitt's refusal to implement federal recommendations drew attention from a U.S. House of Representatives coronavirus subcommittee, which requested an explanation from the governor. That same month, the governor's office said they were not legally required to follow the guidance.

Pence's team has been critical of Oklahoma's pandemic response, including in a November report which called the state's efforts "inadequate," and an October report which told Stitt many of the state's virus deaths could have been prevented. (The governor's office released a statement dismissing the latter assessment as an "editorial opinion" which they disputed.)

In the most recent report made publicly available by the state, dated Dec. 6, the task force said Oklahoma was performing worse than other "Heartland" states in mitigating spread of the virus. It ranked Oklahoma third-worst in the nation in terms of test positivity rate and third-worst in the nation in terms of COVID-19 hospital admissions.

"Mitigation efforts must increase," Pence's team told Stitt in that report.

The governor's office did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

In the state-specific report for New Mexico dated Dec. 20, obtained and published by the Center for Public Integrity, which includes national rankings, the White House said Oklahoma ranked eighth-worst nationally for new cases per 100,000 residents and fifth-worst for COVID hospital admissions. Oklahoma had the highest COVID-19 test positivity rate of all 50 states.



At press time, the most recent daily federal data, dated Dec. 27, showed Oklahoma still ranked first in the nation for test positivity.