Stitt Announces End To Mask Requirement In State Buildings, Capacity Limits For Events

By 1 hour ago

Gov. Kevin Stitt plans not to renew statewide COVID restrictions expiring tomorrow.

Stitt said during a Thursday news conference with good progress on vaccination and new cases and hospitalizations down to early summer levels, he believes a mask requirement in state buildings and 50% capacity limits on certain events are no longer needed.

"You can still — and you’re even encouraged — to wear a mask, depending on your circumstances, and I’ve said from the very beginning, the standard for normal cannot be zero cases. In Oklahoma, the standard for normal is freedom," Stitt said.

The mask requirement has been in place since November, while the capacity limits were implemented in December. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned last week it is too early to relax safeguards against the spread of COVID-19.

Oklahoma State Medical Association President Dr. George Monks said the state has made "tremendous progress."

"But letting up on our efforts to battle COVID now is like a football player spiking the ball at the five-yard line. We are nearing the goal, but we are not there yet," Monks said in a statement.

Stitt said "normal" does not mean zero cases. State health officials are preparing for that scenario by ramping up coronavirus genetic sequencing.

"Our goal is to sequence 10% of the positive COVID samples we receive in the state. Previously, we only had the ability to sequence less than 0.1% of the positive samples in the state. This increased focus on testing and sequencing will improve our current response to COVID-19 and help us plan for future pandemics as well," said Oklahoma Health Care Authority CEO and State Secretary of Health and Mental Health Kevin Corbett.

Oklahoma remains among the top 10 states for new infections and test positivity.

COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
Governor Stitt

Ellen Niemitalo, Tulsa Health Department Manager, Speaks With KWGS About Equity In Vaccine Efforts

By Mar 10, 2021
Chris Polansky / KWGS News

Ellen Niemitalo, clinical services manager for the Tulsa Health Department, spoke with Public Radio Tulsa's Chris Polansky by phone on Tuesday about the department's new COVID-19 outreach initiatives to minority communities in partnership with the Oklahoma Caring Foundation / Oklahoma Caring Van.

State Issues Guidelines To Allow In-Person Visits At Nursing Homes

By Mar 9, 2021

State officials say with a sharp decline in COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents and vaccinations happening at a good clip, in-person visits can resume.

Visitation to long-term care facilities was closed in mid-March 2020 because of the risk the disease posed to older Oklahomans.

"We know isolation has taken a toll on our nursing home residents, many of whom are suffering long-term impacts to their mental and physical health related to the separation from their loved ones, family caregivers, clergy and friends," said State Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye.

Oklahoma Experts Weigh In On New CDC COVID Guidance For Fully Vaccinated People

By Mar 9, 2021
OU Health

Oklahoma public health experts and officials weighed in Tuesday with their thoughts on the new COVID-19 guidance for fully vaccinated people from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). 

"I have to tell you that I looked at social media and a lot of the news outlets that came out and said, 'Okay, you're fully vaccinated: You can get together without a mask.' That's not exactly what CDC said," said Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU Health chief COVID officer, on a virtual press briefing hosted by the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition.