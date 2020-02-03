Stitt Asks Lawmakers for More Government Consolidation, Reforms in Second State of the State

Oklahoma's oil industry is slowing and the state will not have any additional money to spend next fiscal year, but in his second State of the State address, Gov. Kevin Stitt said Oklahoma’s greatest challenge is bureaucracy.

Stitt called on lawmakers Monday to continue agency consolidation efforts, including merging the Department of Corrections with the Pardon and Parole Board, combining the Department of Transportation with the Turnpike Authority, and putting together the Department of Emergency Management and state Office of Homeland Security.

Stitt said the DOC and parole board's work in commuting hundreds of inmates' sentences with no additional funding is proof agency consolidation is working.

"We have the ninth most state agencies out of all 50 states. This is unacceptable. There is no value to having more agencies than other states. It has not solved our bottom-10 rankings in critical categories," Stitt said.

Stitt also wants to tackle civil service reform this year and is calling for most state government positions to be unclassified in five years, and he’s pushing for a rule that require agencies cut two regulations for every new one adopted. His goal is cutting state regulations by 25%.

Stitt asked for lawmakers' help instituting his proposal to expand Medicaid, which he's dubbed SoonerCare 2.0. The governor is relying on a new, capped-funding plan proposed last week by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to pay for it, but the state still must put up its share of the costs.

Stitt wants lawmakers not only to allocate a fee larger hospitals pay to help keep smaller and rural ones afloat, but also to redirect earnings from the state’s Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust.

"Help me keep Oklahoma No. 1 in competing for this new opportunity through the Trump administration," Stitt said.

Stitt said traditional Medicaid expansion a state question calls for would be disastrous. Its backers say accepting capped funds for Medicaid can leaves Oklahoma on the hook if costs go up unexpectedly.

Along with the call for funding, Stitt pressed lawmakers to reform health and human services agencies, saying he wants one centralized health agency by 2022.

While Stitt did not promise any additional funds for public education this year, but called on lawmakers to reform the state funding formula.

"We should allow voters to unlock more local dollars. With reform, we must also address any mechanisms that are preventing tax dollars from getting directly to today’s classroom," Stitt said.

Stitt has other changes he wants in education. The governor is asking lawmakers to lift the cap on donations individuals can make to scholarships for K–12 students to attend private schools.

"Gov. Stitt recycled the bad policy of voucher tax credits. This program allows parents only partial funding for private school tuition while reducing the amount of money available for the 90% of Oklahoma children who attend public schools," Oklahoma Education Association President Alicia Priest said in a statement. "We agree that a child’s zip code shouldn’t determine their access to a quality education. That’s the job of a well-funded public education system."

Stitt also wants the State Department of Education to issue teaching certificates to anyone with a valid out-of-state certification who passes a background check.

While talking about education funding, Stitt reiterated his position that gaming compacts with Oklahoma tribes expired. He called on lawmakers to allocate reserve funds to cover any "temporary interruptions" in exclusivity fees paid under the compacts, which go toward public education.

Tribes paid nearly $150 million in exclusivity fees last year.

"The tribes will continue to remit the revenue shares due and owing under our renewed compacts. It is unfortunate to see Gov. Stitt tie himself and the state budget in knots as he continues his refusal to acknowledge the plain terms of the agreement the state offered tribes 15 years ago," Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association Chairman Matt Morgan said in a statement. "We stand with Oklahoma teachers and are proud of our contribution to Oklahoma common education."

Tribal leaders were in the House of Representatives chamber for the State of the State address. The sides are awaiting a federal judge's ruling on whether the compacts automatically renewed at the end of 2019.