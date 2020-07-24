Stitt Chief Of Staff Announces Resignation

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s chief of staff is planning to step down at the end of the month to pursue opportunities closer to his family in Tulsa, the governor announced Thursday.

Chief of Staff Michael Junk’s last day on the job will be July 31.

“Commuting between Oklahoma City and Tulsa has been challenging for my family and me,” said Junk, 36, who has three children, including a 14-week-old son. “Now is the right time for me to step aside and catch up on some of the moments with my young children that will not last forever.”

Junk joined Stitt’s transition team in November 2018 following a stint as Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum’s deputy mayor.

Stitt described Junk as a “steady hand that helped guide us through a number of historic challenges throughout my first 18 months in office.”

Deputy Chief of Staff Zachary Lee will serve as interim chief of staff while a search for Junk’s replacement is launched.