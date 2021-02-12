Stitt Declares Statewide Emergency Ahead Of Winter Storm

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declaring a state of emergency on Friday for all 77 of the state’s counties ahead of a major winter storm expected to push into the state during the weekend.

The declaration suspends requirements for oversized vehicles used for emergency relief and utility restoration. It also activates the state’s Emergency Operations Plan and allows state agencies to make storm-related emergency acquisitions without regard to bidding requirements.

The storm is expected to begin pushing into the state late Saturday night and bring heavy snowfall and high winds that will reduce visibility and make travel difficult. The National Weather Service predicts bitter cold temperatures with wind chills of between -25 to -35 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.