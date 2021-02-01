Stitt To Deliver His Third State Of The State Address

  • Robby Korth / StateImpact Oklahoma


Public Radio Tulsa will carry the governor's State of the State address live at 12:30 p.m. Monday on 89.5 FM and via our livestream above.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt will deliver his third State of the State speech to lawmakers Monday as the 2021 legislative session begins.

Stitt will give his speech to a joint session in the House chamber and release his proposed executive budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

The first-term Republican is hoping to reset his relationship with fellow GOP leaders in the House and Senate after a rift developed last year when budget negotiations broke down.

Stitt said he’s been meeting during the interim with House Speaker Charles McCall and Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat and that he’s optimistic about the upcoming session.

“We had a great off session with the speaker and pro tem,” Stitt said last week. “We’ve gone off site to create a people’s agenda. Not a governor’s agenda or a House or Senate agenda, but a people’s agenda.”

Even though lawmakers will have an estimated 8% more to spend on the upcoming fiscal year’s spending plan, both Stitt and legislative leaders have said they expect a flat budget, with few increases or decreases in agency appropriations. That’s mostly because the Legislature used almost $1 billion in “one-time” revenue to build last year’s budget that won’t be available this year.

Oklahoma Governor Seeks Improved Relations In 3rd Session

Robby Korth / StateImpact Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is hopeful for an improved relationship with his fellow Republicans in the Legislature when the 2021 session begins Monday after an acrimonious split last year over a breakdown in budget negotiations.

The mortgage company CEO-turned-governor was able to accomplish much of his legislative agenda during his first year in office, including a broad expansion of his appointment powers that gave him firmer control over state agencies.

Oklahoma Supreme Court Rules Against Stitt In 2nd Gaming Compact Lawsuit

By Jan 26, 2021
The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled against Gov. Kevin Stitt in another gaming compact lawsuit brought by the state’s top Republican lawmakers.

The court issued a ruling finding Stitt did not have authority to strike agreements offering sports betting and other new provisions with the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians and the Kialegee Tribal Town in July without legislative approval.

Oklahoma Seeking To Return $2M Of Hydroxychloroquine

By Jan 27, 2021

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma attorney general’s office is attempting to return $2 million worth of a malaria drug once touted by former President Donald Trump as an effective treatment for COVID-19, a spokesman said Wednesday.

Alex Gerszewski, a spokesman for Attorney General Mike Hunter, said Hunter is attempting to negotiate a return of the 1.2 million hydroxychloroquine pills Oklahoma acquired in April from a California-based supplier, FFF Enterprises. He said the office was acting on a request from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, which authorized the purchase.