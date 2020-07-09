Stitt, Health Commissioner Again Stress Personal Responsibility as They Roll out COVID Alert System

Oklahoma rolled out on Thursday the latest piece of its coronavirus response: a COVID alert system.

"It’s a tiered, colored system similar to that of a weather warning system that communicates risk level and information at a county level. The intent of this alert system is to protect health and lives while enabling social and economic activity to resume in the different phases of the pandemic," said Oklahoma Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye.

The system is based on counties’ seven-day rolling average per 100,000 residents. The highest any county is on the green-to-red system right now is orange, indicating more than 14.39 cases per 100,000. Tulsa County falls into that category, with 17.85, as do McClain, McCurtain and Ottawa counties. Ottawa County currently has 44.99 cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to the alert system page.

Guidelines at the orange level include asking individuals to consider wearing face coverings, to limit out-of-state travel, and practice health screenings before sports events or practices. They do not mandate or recommend steps like closing restaurants.

Gov. Kevin Stitt said Oklahoma is doing very well with reopening, noting almost three-fourths of the roughly 12,000 new cases since the state moved to phase three on June 1 have been among people under 50, and "just six" of them have died.

"We know we will continue to see new cases, and this will be our new normal for the foreseeable future. This system, however will show Oklahomans how to deal with this virus on a prolonged basis," Stitt said.

House Democrats called for a similar warning system two weeks ago. Stitt said they were "playing politics" during a pandemic.

Frye and Stitt said hospital capacity statewide is fine, noting low ICU bed numbers reflect hospital staffing levels, not actual beds, and that executives prefer their hospitals be full.

Stitt reiterated Thursday he will not mandate masks across the state, but he said he will not interfere with local officials who decide to require them.

New COVID-19 Infections Dip Slightly But Still Make for Oklahoma's 3rd-Highest Day on Record

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Thursday 603 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 18,496.

It was the state's third-highest number of new cases, following its biggest increase so far on Tuesday and its second-biggest jump yesterday.

Tulsa County had 122 of the new cases, increasing its total to 4,693.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, a measure of the trend in new infections, hit another high Thursday at 565. Tulsa County's declined slightly, from 147 to 145.

Bynum Tells Tulsans Not To Wait For Mask Mandate: 'Step Up And Do It Yourselves'

With COVID-19 infection rates soaring both in Tulsa County and statewide, Mayor G.T. Bynum struck a familiar note at a Wednesday press conference, exhorting Tulsans to wear masks while also maintaining that he does not believe a policy requiring them is currently necessary.

"The reason we haven't done it yet to date is because we have not been told that there is just no other option and we have to do it," Bynum said.

Bynum has previously said he would implement such a policy if advised to do so by Dr. Bruce Dart, director of the Tulsa Health Department.

Seventeen Tulsa Firefighters Positive For COVID-19: TFD Chief

Tulsa Fire Chief Michael Baker said at a Wednesday press conference that 17 members of the Tulsa Fire Department have tested positive for COVID-19.

"We are not immune to the effects of this increase in cases in the city," Baker said. "We're a very high-contact population of workers."

Baker said the 17 firefighters who tested positive are under quarantine, as are an additional 51 who were potentially exposed to the virus. None have so far required hospitalization and many are asymptomatic, he said.