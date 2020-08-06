Stitt: 'I Don't Think We Need Another Stimulus Package'

By 49 minutes ago

Credit Office of the Governor

As Congress struggles to come up with a fourth coronavirus relief bill, Gov. Kevin Stitt said Thursday that Oklahoma is good.

"I don’t think we need another stimulus package, no. And so, we’ve told our federal delegation, we’ve told the White House that. We’re more concerned — we want to make sure this $1.2 billion actually gets on target," Stitt said during a news conference.

Oklahoma got $1.2 billion through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act. Stitt recently announced a process for cities and counties to get population-based awards from that funding.

So far, state CARES Act funds have been used for a variety of programs ranging from small business relief to buying personal protective equipment to provide to schools reopening in person this month.

"Our message back to the White House was, 'Before we go to the well and do another $2 trillion bailout, let’s make sure, let’s get these monies out the door first.' That’s something I know that those guys are working on, and if it happens, great. But I’m not going to — I’m not going to count on those dollars until I see them," Stitt said.

How Oklahoma's CARES Act funds were being spent was a point of contention between Stitt and state lawmakers earlier this year. Lawmakers passed a bill requiring regular updates on how funds were being spent on the Oklahoma Checkbook website

