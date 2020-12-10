Stitt to Order Additional COVID Restrictions Affecting Gatherings, Youth Sports

By 4 hours ago

Credit Facebook / Governor Kevin Stitt

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Thursday afternoon he will implement two new restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Stitt said he will file an executive order limiting attendance at indoor youth sporting events to four spectators per athlete or 50% building capacity, whichever is less. Public gatherings will also be limited to 50% capacity unless the local health department signs off on more people attending.

"Public gatherings include weddings, funerals, holiday parties at event centers. This doesn't apply to churches, but I want them to continue to innovate," Stitt said. "You know, most of the churches that I've talked to are checking temperatures before the kids go into nursery. They're all — their workers are wearing masks."

Stitt said he’s also extending requirements for bars and restaurants to keep tables 6 feet apart and close at 11 p.m. and for masks to be worn in state buildings. All restrictions announced Thursday will last 30 days.

"I know this is a challenge, and these actions will personally affect many Oklahomans. These are difficult and complex decisions, and I want every Oklahoman to know that I don't take any of these decisions lightly," Stitt said.

Stitt praised Oklahomans for flattening the curve and said new case trends have held steady for the past three weeks. That is true, but they have been at the highest levels to date, with the seven-day average ranging from 2,800 to a high of almost 3,400 in that time. In early November, the average was around 1,200.

Stitt also continues to avoid a statewide mask requirement. He said a Carnegie Mellon study found 87% of Oklahomans are wearing masks, up from 79% on Nov. 1 and comparable to rates in Alabama and Louisiana. Those results come from surveys of Facebook users, and Oklahoma ranks 46th overall.

Data from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington estimates around 60% of Oklahomans have worn masks since May.

Tags: 
Governor Stitt
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Related Content

Vice President Pence's Team Says COVID Worse In Oklahoma Than Other 'Heartland' States

By 5 hours ago
Twitter / @mikepence

The White House coronavirus task force led by Vice President Mike Pence continues to issue dire warnings and recommendations to Gov. Kevin Stitt regarding the worsening COVID-19 situation in the state. 

Stitt Rescinds Anti-Masker's Appointment to Board of Education

By Dec 7, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday rescinded his appointment to the State Board of Education of an Enid woman who led an anti-mask crusade in the northwest Oklahoma City.

Stitt said in a statement he rescinded the appointment of Melissa Crabtree at her request.

“I was extremely disappointed to see how many were so quick to judge her without taking the time to personally speak to her,” Stitt said.

35 More Oklahomans Dead from COVID; Hospitalizations and New Case Rate Remain Near Records

By 12 hours ago
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Thursday 2,460 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 225,453.

Tulsa County had 463 of Thursday's reported cases. Its total now stands at 37,922, second to Oklahoma County's 46,425.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, which shows the trend in infections, rose from 2,950 to 3,058. The average has held relatively steady the past five days. The record is 3,387, set the day after Thanksgiving. Oct. 5 was the last time the seven-day average was below 1,000.