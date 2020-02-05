Stitt Orders Agencies to Reduce Regulations

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt ordered state agencies Tuesday to review agency rules and regulations thoroughly to eliminate any that are ineffective or outdated.

In an executive order announced, Stitt also calls for state agencies to remove two regulations for each new one created.

“In order for us to become a Top Ten State, we must reduce outdated and burdensome regulations that overshadow our economy, while protecting those regulations necessary to preserve public health, welfare, and safety,” Stitt said in a statement. “Our goal is to reduce red tape by 25% in the next three years, providing relief to Oklahoma’s job creators and farmers and ranchers while also strengthening our recruitment efforts to diversify and grow Oklahoma’s economy.”

Stitt said in his State of the State address on Monday that government bureaucracy is the state’s greatest challenge.

Democrats said reducing government bureaucracy is hardly a priority for most Oklahomans.

“I think if you polled all ... Oklahomans, none of them would say bureaucracy,” said House Democratic leader Emily Virgin. “I think the governor needs to get out of Oklahoma City more.”