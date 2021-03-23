Stitt Picks Lawyer-Philanthropist As Public Safety Secretary

Gov. Kevin Stitt has picked Tricia Everest as the next state secretary of public safety.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Monday the selection of Oklahoma City lawyer and philanthropist Tricia Everest as his new public safety secretary.

Everest currently chairs the Oklahoma County Jail Trust that oversees jail operations. She previously worked as an assistant attorney general from 2004 to 2010.

As public safety secretary, Everest will oversee 55 state agencies, including the Department of Public Safety, Department of Corrections and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Everest will replace Chip Keating. The ex-Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper and son of former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating resigned from the post in December.

