Stitt Requests Federal Disaster Declaration For Weather Recovery

By & 34 minutes ago
  • Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt participates in a conference call with six other governors and President Joe Biden regarding federal assistance in dealing with historic winter weather on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
    Gov. Kevin Stitt

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said Wednesday that he is asking President Joe Biden for a federal disaster declaration due to a winter storm that dumped snow and ice on the state and brought days of subfreezing temperatures and power outages.

Stitt’s disaster declaration request for all 77 Oklahoma counties came a day after the governor spoke with Biden by phone.

“President Biden pledged the federal government’s support for Oklahoma when we spoke by phone,” Stitt said. “I am now urging the president and his administration to act quickly and deliver on our request to help Oklahomans recover from this historic storm.”

Stitt declared a statewide emergency last Friday as the winter storm was approaching the state, shortly before leaving the state for a weekend ski vacation.

If approved, Stitt’s request would provide federal funding to reimburse cities, counties and tribes for the costs of emergency measures responding to the storm, including providing shelter for displaced residents.

In a statement following the call between Biden, Stitt and six other governors Tuesday, the White House said, "President Biden relayed to the governors that he understood the severity of the conditions being felt across the states, and that he and the First Lady were praying for swift recovery from the effects of the storm. President Biden reiterated to all the governors that his Administration is prepared to assist and stands ready to respond to requests for Federal assistance from the governors and will deploy any additional Federal emergency resources available to assist the residents of their states in getting through this historic storm."

Regional Power Grid Manager: More Planned Outages Possible Wednesday And Thursday

By 19 hours ago
Southwest Power Pool

Officials from the Southwest Power Pool, the regional transmission organization that manages the power grid for a territory covering parts of 14 states, including all of Oklahoma, said Tuesday afternoon that more outages could be possible through Thursday.

Stitt Defies Highway Patrol, ODOT, CDC Warnings Against Travel, Vacations In New Mexico

By Feb 16, 2021
Gov. Kevin Stitt

On Friday, Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency for all 77 of Oklahoma's counties, warning of dangerous conditions from an approaching severe winter storm. He activated the National Guard, posted a video message warning of "dangerous cold," and in a news release asked Oklahomans to "please heed the recommendation of public safety and transportation officials." 

Then he and his family left the state for the ski slopes of New Mexico.

Municipal Water Line Breaks Leave Hundreds Of Tulsans Without Water

By 20 hours ago
City of Tulsa

City officials said Wednesday morning that roughly 600 Tulsa homes were without water due to over 120 water main breaks caused by the prolonged extreme cold.

City of Tulsa Water and Sewer Director Clayton Edwards said at a virtual press briefing that normally crews would allow broken mains to keep supplying water to homes and businesses even while waiting to be repaired, but the historic level of breaks has drained the city's municipal water supply to a point where they are now "valving down" entire lines.