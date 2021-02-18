Stitt Requests, White House Approves Federal Disaster Declaration For Weather Recovery

By & 4 hours ago
  • Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt participates in a conference call with six other governors and President Joe Biden regarding federal assistance in dealing with historic winter weather on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
    Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt participates in a conference call with six other governors and President Joe Biden regarding federal assistance in dealing with historic winter weather on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
    Gov. Kevin Stitt

This story was updated at 9:00 a.m. to reflect that the White House has approved Gov. Stitt's disaster declaration request.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said Wednesday that he is asking President Joe Biden for a federal disaster declaration due to a winter storm that dumped snow and ice on the state and brought days of subfreezing temperatures and power outages.

Stitt’s disaster declaration request for all 77 Oklahoma counties came a day after the governor spoke with Biden by phone.

“President Biden pledged the federal government’s support for Oklahoma when we spoke by phone,” Stitt said. “I am now urging the president and his administration to act quickly and deliver on our request to help Oklahomans recover from this historic storm.”

Stitt declared a statewide emergency last Friday as the winter storm was approaching the state, shortly before leaving the state for a weekend ski vacation.

Stitt’s request would provide federal funding to reimburse cities, counties and tribes for the costs of emergency measures responding to the storm, including providing shelter for displaced residents.

The White House issued a news release Thursday morning saying the request had been approved. 

"Yesterday, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that an emergency exists in the State of Oklahoma and ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from a severe winter storm beginning on February 8, 2021, and continuing," the statement reads.

 "The President's action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in all 77 Oklahoma counties."

The governor's office confirmed the action from the White House fulfilled Stitt's request.

Tags: 
Winter weather

Related Content

Regional Power Grid Manager: More Planned Outages Possible Wednesday And Thursday

By 23 hours ago
Southwest Power Pool

Officials from the Southwest Power Pool, the regional transmission organization that manages the power grid for a territory covering parts of 14 states, including all of Oklahoma, said Tuesday afternoon that more outages could be possible through Thursday.

Stitt Defies Highway Patrol, ODOT, CDC Warnings Against Travel, Vacations In New Mexico

By Feb 16, 2021
Gov. Kevin Stitt

On Friday, Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency for all 77 of Oklahoma's counties, warning of dangerous conditions from an approaching severe winter storm. He activated the National Guard, posted a video message warning of "dangerous cold," and in a news release asked Oklahomans to "please heed the recommendation of public safety and transportation officials." 

Then he and his family left the state for the ski slopes of New Mexico.

Municipal Water Line Breaks Leave Hundreds Of Tulsans Without Water

By Feb 17, 2021
City of Tulsa

City officials said Wednesday morning that roughly 600 Tulsa homes were without water due to over 120 water main breaks caused by the prolonged extreme cold.

City of Tulsa Water and Sewer Director Clayton Edwards said at a virtual press briefing that normally crews would allow broken mains to keep supplying water to homes and businesses even while waiting to be repaired, but the historic level of breaks has drained the city's municipal water supply to a point where they are now "valving down" entire lines.