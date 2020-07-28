Stitt Returns To Capitol After His COVID Lockdown

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Monday that he's returned to working in-person at the Capitol after being medically cleared following his infection with COVID-19, the first known case in an American governor.

"I am glad to be back in the office today," Stitt said in a video announcement.

Stitt said every single person he was in contact with "continues to test negative." (It wasn't clear what timeline he was referring to regarding that contact.)

Stitt called on Oklahomans to be proactive in following public health guidance, for the sake of their health and that of their fellow citizens, but also for the state's economy.

"We need you to help protect your loved ones and keep Oklahoma open for business," Stitt said.

"To help keep our economy open and to rebuild stronger than we were before, let's each take action to demonstrate the 'Oklahoma standard,'" Stitt said.

Stitt said Oklahomans should follow the "three W's" of washing hands frequently, watching your distance, and wearing a mask. Stitt himself has not consistently followed at least two of those guidelines over the course of the pandemic, frequently appearing in close contact with others while not wearing a mask.

Stitt also claimed that the state's current testing supply is "robust and fully capable of meeting today's demands." Some recent press accounts have suggested otherwise.