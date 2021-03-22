Stitt Says 'MEAT ALL WEEK' After State Lawmakers Resolve It 'Just Tastes Good'

By 31 minutes ago
  • Screenshot from a video posted to social media by Gov. Kevin Stitt on Feb. 24, 2020, featuring Stitt (left) and Oklahoma Cattlemens Association Executive Vice President Michael Kelsey.
    Screenshot from a video posted to social media by Gov. Kevin Stitt on Feb. 24, 2020, featuring Stitt (left) and Oklahoma Cattlemens Association Executive Vice President Michael Kelsey.
    Gov. Kevin Stitt

"MEAT ALL WEEK."

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Gov. Kevin Stitt said that's what he wants to see beginning Monday.

"While Governor Polis in Colorado declared today a 'meatless holiday,' next week in Oklahoma is 'MEAT ALL WEEK,' the governor wrote. "Do what you can to buy and eat protein. I can’t wait to have a big juicy ribeye -- and I will always stand with our farmer and ranchers!"

Stitt's desire for a meat-filled week coincides with state lawmakers expressing the same sentiment.

"The Oklahoma Legislature resolves that meat just tastes good," reads House concurrent resolution 1002, which passed by unanimous consent on March 16.

"The Oklahoma Legislature encourages Oklahomans to consume and enjoy meat and poultry for the week beginning March 22, 2021, and as often as they desire," the resolution says.

HCR 1002 was authored by Shawnee Republican Rep. Dell Kerbs.

"Let's enjoy the summer with eating lots of meat," Kerbs said while introducing the resolution on the House floor March 16. "Grill it all on. Put everything on the grill, Mr. Speaker."

As "MEAT ALL WEEK" is occurring during Lent, some observant Oklahoma Christians will not be able to fully participate.

Tags: 
Governor Stitt
Oklahoma legislature
meat processing
Ranching
cattle

Related Content

Trump Order Could Buoy Oklahoma Cattle Industry In A Market Anything But Bullish

By Apr 29, 2020
Flickr / Joseph Novak, licensed under CC BY 2.0

An executive order signed by President Trump on Tuesday could mean some support for the nation's — and Oklahoma's — beleaguered meat industry as it weathers the coronavirus pandemic.

Small-Scale Meat Processors Could See Beefier Cut Of The Market

By Sep 21, 2020
Facebook / Senator Casey Murdock

The Oklahoma Senate held an interim study Monday on the state of the beef processing industry in Oklahoma and the challenges and opportunities presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Rodney Holcomb, an Oklahoma State University agricultural economist, said slowdowns in processing by bigger operations have led to higher demand in smaller-scale facilities.