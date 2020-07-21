Stitt Says State Has Upped Hospital Partners to Add Beds to COVID Surge Plan

An audio version of this story

The State of Oklahoma has expanded the number of hospitals in its COVID-19 surge plan, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Tuesday, adding an estimated 340 beds.

Mercy Hospital and Norman Regional Health System are now offering beds at sites in addition to OSU Medical Center in Tulsa, OU Medical Center and other hospitals.

"It’s really going to help. By adding more COVID-19 flex beds, the state is partnering with the medical community to deliver the highest level of care in hospital settings instead of turning to temporary field hospitals as we’ve seen common in certain other states," Stitt said in a news conference held via Zoom.

Mercy Hospital of Oklahoma City President Jim Gebhart said there is a need for more capacity.

"I can tell you that this surge is real. On July 2, Mercy had 16 patients. yesterday, we had 39. So, I don’t want anyone to think there aren’t a lot of people being hospitalized around the state of Oklahoma," Gebhart said.

Health care groups say beds also need doctors and nurses to tend to them. Gebhart and other executives said they can shift staff from different facilities to handle the load.