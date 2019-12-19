Stitt Sets Aug. 31, 2020, as Proposed Gaming Compact Extension End Date

Gov. Kevin Stitt followed up Wednesday on his call for tribes in Oklahoma to sign an extension of gaming compacts, setting an end date for it of Aug. 31, 2020.

Stitt said Tuesday the state and tribes need more time to renegotiate the agreements, but he did not have an expiration date for the proposed extension then.

"The language in this extension will allow each side who signs on to this extension to retain their legal positions. I want business to continue as usual while we resolve this dispute," Stitt said.

Stitt's position is existing compacts expire Jan. 1 and casino operations would be illegal after that date. He’s asking tribes to commit to signing the extension by Dec. 30.

"The state will make a generous offer with this extension and not ask for anything in return," Stitt said.

The Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association has not responded yet to Stitt’s extension date. Chairman Matt Morgan responded to Stitt's call on Tuesday for an extension.

"I think tribes have been very clear on this point: We believe that the compact triggers have already been met to auto-renew," Morgan said.

Stitt has taken the lead in compact negotiations after Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter withdrew from talks this week. Tribal leaders say they’re united in their position the compacts renew automatically and are ready for a drawn-out legal battle.