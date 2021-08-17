Stitt Weighs In On Afghanistan 'Nightmare', Accuses Biden Of 'Poor Judgment'

Oklahoma Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday assailed President Joe Biden and his administration for upheaval in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of U.S. forces and the fall of the Afghan government to the Taliban.

In a video message to Oklahomans from his desk at the state Capitol, Stitt said the "blame for the unmitigated disaster unfolding in Afghanistan ultimately lies with President Biden."

"As Commander-in-Chief, President Biden got caught flat footed – with no clear plan in place," Stitt said. "His decision has led directly to the nightmare playing out in Afghanistan."

"There simply is no excuse for American citizens and our allies to be running for their lives to escape brutal terrorists," Stitt said. "President Biden turned his back on thousands of Afghans who risked their lives to help our country and defend democracy. Those heroes are at risk of being left behind and hunted down by the Taliban, while hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants continue to pour over our southern border."

Stitt's office did not respond to a request for comment on whether Oklahoma would commit to welcoming Afghan refugees who assisted the U.S. mission. Republican governors including Utah's Spencer Cox and Maryland's Larry Hogan have issued statements saying their states will do so.

"Stop turning your back on the people of our country and fight for us!" Stitt said in his video message, addressing the president directly. "I know so many Oklahomans share my frustration. I will continue to stand up for our freedom, our security, and our way of life – even if the Biden administration won’t."

The message was Stitt's latest foray into foreign affairs, following a week-long trip to the former Soviet republic of Azerbaijan, where he toured museums and ate caviar on a trip his office said was meant to "promote and expand Oklahoma's strategic partnerships."

The governor has not held a press conference to address COVID-19 in Oklahoma since March 29.