Stitt Weighs In On Afghanistan 'Nightmare', Accuses Biden Of 'Poor Judgment'

By 30 minutes ago
  • Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (fourth from left) with U.S. Marines in Baku, the capital of the former Soviet republic of Azerbaijan, on July 26, 2021.
    Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (fourth from left) with U.S. Marines in Baku, the capital of the former Soviet republic of Azerbaijan, on July 26, 2021.
    Office of Gov. Kevin Stitt

Oklahoma Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday assailed President Joe Biden and his administration for upheaval in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of U.S. forces and the fall of the Afghan government to the Taliban.

In a video message to Oklahomans from his desk at the state Capitol, Stitt said the "blame for the unmitigated disaster unfolding in Afghanistan ultimately lies with President Biden."

"As Commander-in-Chief, President Biden got caught flat footed – with no clear plan in place," Stitt said. "His decision has led directly to the nightmare playing out in Afghanistan."

"There simply is no excuse for American citizens and our allies to be running for their lives to escape brutal terrorists," Stitt said. "President Biden turned his back on thousands of Afghans who risked their lives to help our country and defend democracy. Those heroes are at risk of being left behind and hunted down by the Taliban, while hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants continue to pour over our southern border."

Stitt's office did not respond to a request for comment on whether Oklahoma would commit to welcoming Afghan refugees who assisted the U.S. mission. Republican governors including Utah's Spencer Cox and Maryland's Larry Hogan have issued statements saying their states will do so.

"Stop turning your back on the people of our country and fight for us!" Stitt said in his video message, addressing the president directly. "I know so many Oklahomans share my frustration. I will continue to stand up for our freedom, our security, and our way of life – even if the Biden administration won’t."

The message was Stitt's latest foray into foreign affairs, following a week-long trip to the former Soviet republic of Azerbaijan, where he toured museums and ate caviar on a trip his office said was meant to "promote and expand Oklahoma's strategic partnerships."

The governor has not held a press conference to address COVID-19 in Oklahoma since March 29.

Tags: 
Governor Stitt

Related Content

Stitt In Azerbaijan: Caviar, Tours And Meetings

By Jul 28, 2021
Gov. Kevin Stitt

Gov. Kevin Stitt remains in the former Soviet republic of Azerbaijan, on a week-long trip his office said was meant to strengthen "strategic partnerships" between the nation and the state of Oklahoma.

"I started my day in Azerbaijan with a tour of Baku’s Old City and sampled some local caviar before heading to some very productive meetings with our Oklahoma delegation and our Azerbaijani counterparts. More to come soon!" Stitt tweeted Wednesday. 

As Other Governors Pull Out Vaccine Media Blitz, Oklahoma’s Stitt Largely Silent

By oklahoma watch & trevor brown Aug 2, 2021
Chris Polansky / KWGS News

Just over four months ago, with the TV cameras running, Gov. Kevin Stitt sat down to get his single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from a state health department nurse.

Biden Calls On Governors Like Stitt To 'Do The Right Thing', Allow Schools To Require Masks

By Aug 4, 2021
The White House

Addressing reporters from the White House Tuesday afternoon, President Joe Biden pleaded with governors of states, like Oklahoma, that have prohibited schools from requiring masks to mitigate COVID-19 to do more to help the nation in its fight against the coronavirus. 

"As of now, seven states not only ban mask mandates, but also ban them in their school districts, even for young children who cannot get vaccinated," Biden said. "Some states have even banned businesses and universities from requiring workers and students to be masked or vaccinated...  What are we doing?"