Storms Then Snow?

Strong southerly winds remain ongoing with gusts up to 30 miles an hours expected to continue at times this morning. Wind speeds will lessen during the afternoon hours. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop as early this evening, with slightly higher coverage overnight across southeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. A few strong storms approaching severe limits are possible overnight, and will also be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall. Storm coverage will become more widespread during the day Friday and into Friday evening as a strong cold front pushes through the area. Severe storms are possible during the afternoon and evening, with the greatest threat across southeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. Damaging winds will be the primary severe weather threat, however a smaller potential for large hail and a few tornadoes will exist as well. The threat for heavy rainfall will also be in place across southeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas Friday afternoon and evening, and this may lead to localized flash flooding and rises on mainstem rivers. As cold air moves into the area behind the front, a transition from rain to freezing rain and sleet, then to snow is appearing more likely on Saturday, especially for areas along and north of I-40. Confidence is increasing that there will be a band of higher snow accumulations across parts of northeast Oklahoma, with lighter accumulations on either side of the band. The expected short duration of any freezing rain will likely limit storm total ice accumulations. The precipitation is forecast to diminish through Saturday afternoon, with dry conditions returning Saturday night. Temperatures on Sunday will be warm enough Sunday that any wintry travel impacts will be relatively short-lived.