Street Work to Begin in Far South Tulsa

Street maintenance is scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 21 on East 121st Street between South Sandusky Avenue and South Yale Avenue. The project is scheduled for completion by Wednesday, May 29.

This project will affect traffic during the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, except for Memorial Day, May 27. Traffic on 121st Street will be limited to eastbound only, with westbound traffic detoured north on Yale Avenue to East 101st Street, to proceed to Riverside Drive.

This project consists of milling, or removing the old pavement surface, and then repaving with a new asphalt overlay.