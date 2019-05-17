Strong Storms Ahead With Heavy Rain

Strong southerly winds will develop by late morning across much of eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Gusts near 30 mph will be possible, especially north of Interstate 40. Thunderstorms are expected to develop late this evening and overnight across portions of Texas, spreading northeastward early Saturday morning into Oklahoma. These storms may move into portions of eastern Oklahoma generally along and west of Highway 75 after 4 AM, posing some severe weather threat across the area. Strong to severe thunderstorms may be ongoing by daybreak Saturday morning either across or just to the west of eastern Oklahoma. The overall severe weather threat will increase through the morning hours as thunderstorms move more fully into the area. Additional strong to severe thunderstorm development will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours as an upper level storm system moves through the region. The evolution of the morning activity will have a substantial effect on the coverage and severity of the expected later development, but current data support some potential for high end severe weather, including very large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes. The heavy rain and flooding threat will also be high, especially given the antecedent conditions. Flash flooding and rises on mainstem area rivers both look likely. The thunderstorm potential will exit the region by Sunday morning. After a dry Sunday, severe thunderstorm and flooding potential will increase once again Monday and into Tuesday as another strong storm system moves through the area. Multiple episodes of severe weather will again be possible during this time frame, with very large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes all possible. Low thunderstorm chances will linger across portions of the area Wednesday and Thursday.