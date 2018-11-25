Strong Winds and a Fire Threat in the Forecast

A strong cold front will sweep through the region this morning, with gusty northwesterly winds developing behind the boundary. Expect wind gusts around 40 to 45 mph especially across portions of northeast Oklahoma. A Wind Advisory is in effect for a large portion of eastern Oklahoma and parts of northwest Arkansas for today. The gusty winds will result in an elevated fire spread potential despite much cooler temperatures and higher relative humidity. Quiet and cool weather is expected for much of the week. An approaching upper wave and associated cold front will result in increasing rain chances mainly Friday night into Saturday. There is a small chance of thunderstorms as well.