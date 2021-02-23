As Students Begin In-Person Return, TPS Raises Pay To Entice Substitutes

By 1 hour ago
  • Courtesy Tulsa Public Schools

Tulsa Public Schools on Tuesday began its latest attempt to return to -- and stay in -- in-person learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is what we have wanted, what we began transitioning to do in our second quarter but unfortunately the surge resulted in our having to revert back to distance learning," TPS Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist told reporters on an early morning virtual press call before the first bell rang. "And so now Tulsans have all done their part and we are here at this moment and anticipate, as a system, being able to stay in in-person learning, even though we want folks to be prepared because there may be moments, as there have been all in the area and throughout the country, where a school or a classroom may need to go into distance learning temporarily."

Gist said at least 10% of the student body has chosen to remain in virtual learning, and that families of color have been more likely to choose to do so.

"We're keeping an eye on that, because we want to make sure we're providing appropriate educational supports to all our students," Gist said.

Families will have opportunities to switch learning modes in the weeks and months to come, Gist said. 

The district issued a news release Monday stressing the need for substitute teachers and announcing an increase in daily compensation for substitutes. Gist said Tuesday those hired as substitutes would also become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine under the state's expansion of eligibility to all pre-K-12 teachers and staff.

“We faced substitute teacher shortages long before the pandemic, and we are facing them even more significantly now,” Gist said. “Staffing capacity is a key factor for keeping students in classrooms during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we want to ensure that our classrooms will have coverage if they are not able to come to school in-person.”

“Since September I have personally heard from many families - moms, dads and guardians - who said they would jump in to substitute if it meant helping to keep consistency for our students,” said TPS Board President Stacey Woolley in a statement. “I, personally, am volunteering my time as a substitute because I know it is critical and the benefits immeasurable. I ask that all Tulsans consider contributing one day a week in order to help keep our students safe and in the classroom by signing up to be a substitute. Simply put, we won’t be able to do it without you!”

More information on the district's back to school plan and substitute teaching opportunities are available on the district's website.

Tags: 
Tulsa Public Schools
deborah gist

Related Content

TPS Superintendent, Teachers And Staff Press For Higher Vaccine Priority

By Jan 29, 2021
Tulsa Public Schools

With the district a frequent target of criticism from Gov. Kevin Stitt for not offering in-person instruction due to high local rates of COVID-19 infection, representatives from Tulsa Public Schools' administration, faculty and support staff issued a joint statement Thursday calling for educators to be placed higher in the state's vaccine priority structure.

TPS Board Sets Meeting To Consider And Potentially Vote On Return To In-Person Learning

By Feb 2, 2021
Tulsa Public Schools

Tulsa Public Schools students could be one step closer to returning to the classroom.

"We will be adding a special meeting to the calendar on February 16th that will allow for discussion and voting regarding students returning to in-person learning on February 22nd," said President Stacey Wooley at a Monday board meeting.

First 100 Tulsa Public Schools Employees Get COVID-19 Vaccine; 100s More Expected This Month

By Jan 14, 2021
Tulsa Public Schools

In a partnership between Tulsa Public Schools, the Tulsa Health Department and the Oklahoma Caring Foundation, more than 100 TPS employees received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Carver Middle School on Wednesday. 

"There was relief, for sure," said TPS Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist, reached by phone on Thursday. "Gratitude. A lot of tears. I think that this has just been an extraordinarily stressful time for everyone, and certainly for those who do fall into these higher risk categories."