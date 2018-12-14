StudioTulsa Presents Museum Confidential: "Ninth Street Women"

On this edition of ST, we offer another Museum Confidential podcast (which is a podcast co-created twice monthly by our own Scott Gregory and Jeff Martin of Philbrook Museum). This time around, Museum Confidential speaks with author Mary Gabriel about her new and much-praised group biography, which digs deeply into the post-WII New York art world. The book is titled "Ninth Street Women: Lee Krasner, Elaine de Kooning, Grace Hartigan, Joan Mitchell, and Helen Frankenthaler: Five Painters and the Movement That Changed Modern Art." As was noted of this book by The New York Times: "[The book] is supremely gratifying, generous and lush but also tough and precise -- in other words, as complicated and capacious as the lives it depicts. The story of New York's postwar art world has been told many times over, but by wresting the perspective from the boozy, macho brawlers who tended to fixate on themselves and one another, Gabriel has found a way to newly illuminate the milieu and upend its clichés."