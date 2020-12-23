Study: Pandemic Taking Troubling Toll on Oklahoma Families

A new report finds Oklahoma families are experiencing several pain points during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With lost wages, closed schools and lack of child care, the KIDS COUNT report based on Census Bureau data found 40% of Oklahoma adults with kids said they’re having trouble paying for usual household expenses. More than 30% worry about eviction or foreclosure in the coming months.

Nearly 20% are without health insurance, and 13% say they don’t always have enough to eat.

Things are even worse for families of color.

Families who identify as Latinx, two or more races, or other are uninsured at about twice the rate of white families. Black and Latinx families were twice as likely to say they had no confidence in paying the rent or mortgage next month. And based on local data, some families of color have food insecurity rates more than triple that of white families.

"Going into this, we had significant racial disparities across a lot of these indicators already that are the result of policy choices, and the policy choices that we have made during the pandemic have just exacerbated those same disparities," said Oklahoma Policy Institute Policy Director Carly Putnam.

Oklahoma Policy Institute recommends several steps lawmakers can take to help families recover from the pandemic, like increasing revenue and prioritizing it for essential services, providing tenants facing eviction with legal help and representation, and expanding Medicaid immediately rather than putting it off until July 1.

"It doesn’t have to be this way. Like, Oklahoma kids do not have to be experiencing the very, very stark issue that this report clearly indicates that they are," Putnam said.

Other recommendations include making the state's earned income tax credit refundable again and giving schools funding so they can hire enough counselors to reach a ratio of 250 students per counselor.

Oklahoma Policy Institute has been Oklahoma's KIDS COUNT affiliate since 2018. The program is part of the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

children
Poverty
Food Insecurity
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
Oklahoma Policy Institute

Task Force Says Coordination of Services to Help Kids Affected by Trauma Must Improve

By Dec 1, 2020

A task force put in charge of studying best practices to help kids affected by trauma says the state and partner agencies must do a better job bringing their services together.

With School out in Spring, Food Insecurity Rose, Income Fell for Tulsa Families in Ongoing Study

By Aug 24, 2020
Tulsa SEED

The sudden shift to distance learning in the spring was especially difficult for Tulsa’s low-income families.

A team of researchers already following kids from age 3 through fourth grade decided to survey parents and teachers after the sudden shift to distance learning in the spring. Almost 60% of parents reported lost household income, and 46% said they lost a job or had hours cut.

State Officials Say Phase 2 of COVID Vaccination Plan Could Start Next Week

By 1 hour ago

Oklahomans in phase two of the state’s COVID vaccination plan may start getting their shots before the end of the year.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye said with two vaccines being shipped now, estimates for how many doses Oklahoma will receive are up, and the state has entered a new stage of fighting the pandemic.